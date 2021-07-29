Selena Gomez Joins Steve Martin & Martin Short In Only Murders In The Building's Trailer

Selena Gomez is going to be in a new TV show with Steve Martin and Martin Short and we honestly cannot wait! The unlikely trio is soon going to appear in the 10-episode upcoming Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building. Steve, Martin, and Selena will play three residents in a building on the Upper West Side, NYC who team up to discover who killed their neighbour, Tim.

Only Murders in the Building premieres on Hulu on August 31, 2021.

Only Murders in the Building launches official trailer

It's 2021, and the residents of The Arconia are obsessed with true crime stories. Three residents, Mabel, Charles, and Oliver decide to solve the 'whodunnit' that took place in their building, after learning that their neighbour Tim was killed by someone in the building. The three also hilariously decide to launch a podcast to document all their findings along the way, as per the trailer.

The nearly 2 and a half minute trailer launched by Hulu on July 27, features some hilarious lines from the comedic trio. Even though Gomez's character begins her narration by talking about Steve and Martin calling them "these two weirdos," she ultimately seems to get along with them and spending all of her time indulging in their "investigation." At one point Gomez's character even says, "I can't stop thinking about this."

As per the trailer, Charles and Oliver, played by Steve Martin and Martin Short respectively, start "investigating" the murder and eventually ask Mabel, played by Gomez, telling her about how they're going to go "look for clues," asking her if she wants to tag along. The trailer also gives us plenty of suspects to look at like Amy Ryan, Jane Lynch, Nathan Lane, and even Sting, who Gomez hilariously calls "The guy from U2."

Selena Gomez's return to acting on TV

Only Murders in the Building will mark Selena Gomez's return to acting in a TV series several years after she starred in Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place. Gomez has since appeared in several movies like Spring Breakers, The Big Short, Fundamentals of Caring and The Dead Don't Die. She has also launched an extremely successful musical career, launching three solo albums.

Most recently, she premiered on a new cooking show on HBO Max, called Selena + Chef, which explored her culinary skills during the pandemic.

