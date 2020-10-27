Selena Netflix Cast: Christian Serratos & Others To Essay These Real-life Persona On Reel

Recently, the streaming giant Netflix dropped the trailer of its upcoming series, which is based on the late iconic Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla. The series, titled Selena: The Series, will start streaming on the platform from December 4 onwards. The show will follow the rise of Selena from a local Texas singer-songwriter to the global music sensation. Her character will be played by Twilight actor Christian Serratos, who is of Mexican and Italian descent. Here are the details of the cast of the series.

The cast of Selena on Netflix

Christian Serratos

As mentioned above, the lead character Selena will be portrayed by Christian Serratos. In the trailer video, the viewers can see Selena playing by herself as a child. Later, the clip transitions into her teenage years, when she was on the road with her family. The trailer also shows how Selena found the love of her life at the most unexpected place. Apart from The Twilight Saga series, Christian, a 30-year-old American actor, is also known for her performance in the Nickelodeon series Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide. Meanwhile, actor Madison Taylor Baez will essay the character of young Selena.

READ | 'Selena' Trailer Encapsulates Tejano Singer's Journey From Childhood To Adulthood

Ricardo Chavira

The 49-year-old actor Ricardo Chavira will essay the role of Abraham Quintanilla Jr., Selena's father. In a separate teaser, Abraham Quintanilla Jr. was heard talking with the artist about one of the most important decisions she will make in her life. "Do you trust your father?" he asked, and "Yes," she responded. Later, he said, "If you keep practising, pretty soon it’s all gonna pay off. Just watch". The clip ended with him reminiscing about Selena's early days as she performed her hit song Como La Flor onstage. Before the blackout, he said, "When I see you on that stage, I still see the 6-year-old girl singing in our backyard".

READ | Ricardo Chavira, Gabriel Chavarria To Star In Netflix's 'Selena'

Jesse Posey

Jesse Posey, brother of popular actor Tyler Posey, will be seen as Chris Perez, who was Selena's husband, in the upcoming nine-episode series. The 25-year-old actor is best known for Killer Party, Five North's This Mess and Stitchers. Chris joined Selena's band as the guitarist. And, later he broke up with his San Antonio-based girlfriend to continue his romantic relationship with Selena.

READ | Lesser-known Story Behind How 'Google Images' Was Born 20 Years Ago

Apart from these actors, Selena's cast also includes Seidy Lopez as Marcella Quintanilla, Selena’s mother, Gabriel Chavarria as A.B. Quintanilla III, Selena’s brother, and Noemi Gonzalez as Suzette Quintanilla, Selena's sister and best friend. Apart from the trailer and teaser, the show's official Instagram handle has also shared numerous photos of the cast in costume and clips depicting Chicago in 1994. Coming to the episodes, Season 1 of the scripted show will feature nine episodes, several of which are named after songs performed by the late icon, like Dame Un Beso, Dulce Amor, My Love, and Que Creías.

READ | 'Stranger Things': This Fan-made Trailer Will Take You To 80's

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.