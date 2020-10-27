'Selena' Trailer Encapsulates Tejano Singer's Journey From Childhood To Adulthood

On Monday, October 26, the trailer of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla's biographical drama starring Christian Serratos in the lead was released online. The Netflix series is titled, Selena, and the trailer showcases the Tejano singer's musical journey from childhood to adulthood. Selena's trailer has managed to impress the internet, the reason for which, the trailer has crossed more than 3 lakh views in less than a day.

Netflix's Selena trailer:

Selena trailer released online

The trailer starts with Selena's father, Abraham Quintanilla, discovering her talent at a very young age. He trains Selena to become the biggest Tejano singer in history. Selena's trailer showcases the journey of Selena from a naive little girl to a bold young woman capable of making her own decisions. The two-minute-long trailer is a treat for the fans of the late singer.

All details about Selena the series

Selena, starring Christian Serratos in the lead is a two-part series. The first part of the series premieres on Netflix on December 7, 2020. The series is directed by Hiromi Kamata, and produced by Selena's parents, among others. Selena series cast includes actors like Ricardo Chavira, Luis Bordonada, Jesse Posey, Rico Aragon, among others in prominent roles. The series' story is reportedly developed with the approval of Selena's family. The script of the series is written by Moisés Zamora.

Chuy Chávez is handling the cinematography of the series, and Mario Monroy Nieblas will be editing the series. Interestingly, another movie based on the late singer's life was made in 1997. The film has Jennifer Lopez playing the titular role.

Christian Serratos as Selena

Christian Serratos of The Walking Dead fame will be playing the titular role in Selena the series. Christian Serratos as Selena is a treat to watch; from her look to mannerisms, everything matches to that of the late singer. Christian Serratos who has worked in movies like Twilight series (2009-2010), Pop Star (2013), among others, will be next seen in the new season of her hit show The Walking Dead. Christian who plays the role of Rosita Espinosa in the series is all set to be back for the last season of the show in 2021.

