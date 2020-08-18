'Selling Sunset': About All Ups And Downs The Show's Actors Have Experienced

Selling Sunset is an American reality TV show on Netflix that revolves around the lives of 10 real-estate agents. The show features residential properties in Los Angeles marketed by the Oppenheim Group's real estate brokers and the professional and personal lives of those agents as well.

The show now has three seasons and is becoming very popular on the OTT platform. But the luxury lives of these relators are not without their fair share of ups and downs, lets take a look at a few of the ups and down the cast has gone through:

Chrishell Stause

After the Oppenheim Brothers, Chrishell is the most famous realtor on the show as Season 1 began with her introduction into the company. But Chrishell recently revelled details about her divorce with Justin Hartley, of This Is Us fame, in an episode on Season 3. Chrishell explained that Justin had informed her about their divorce over text message while talking to co-star Mary Fitzgerald. The realtor was in tears when she revealed, "Forty-five minutes later, the world knew".

Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn tied the knot with her fiance Christian Richard in a lavish Los Angeles ceremony before the airing of the third season of the show. The wedding is shown in the third season. But reality TV star Christine is not happy with the way her wedding was a shown on the show.

In an interview with People magazine, Christine mentioned how she was disappointed and spoke about how different her wedding looked on the show when she compared to reality. Christine also mentioned that her wedding was the "best day" of her life and Christine was 'just disappointed in the way it was perceived on camera and translated".

Maya Vander

Maya Vander talking to Us Weekly, recently revealed shooting horrors behind filming the show. Maya Vander said that the week lockdown got initiated, producers had asked her to fly back for shooting but Maya denied. She mentioned she didn't want to risk her life over shooting. She mentioned that her producers “were disappointed but they understood”.

Heather Rae Young

Heather Rae Young was Playboy’s Miss February back in 2010 before becoming a real estate agent. In an interview with Playboy, Heather mentioned how there were still times when she felt she wasn't being taken seriously in the real estate world. She also added that it was still a "mans-world".

Amanza Smith

In a recent episode of Selling Sunset, Amanza revealed that there wasn't enough communication between her and Ralph Brown. Talking to Metro.co.uk, mentioned how she was scared about their relationship at that moment and also about her children's well being.

Promo Pic Credit: Heather Rae Young's Instagram

