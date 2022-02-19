Last Updated:

'Severance' Twitter Reviews: Adam Scott-Ben Stiller Series Leave Netizens Gripped

Amid the numerous releases on Netflix and Amazon Prime, Apple TV+ has also coming up with content that is entertaining the audiences. This was evident with the latest release Severance that hit the streamer on Friday. 

The plot of the series has been intriguing fans since the launch of the trailer, and reviews were similar as two episodes of the series hit Apple TV+ on Friday.  Here's what netizens had to say about the series. 

Severance TV series review

A netizen wrote that it was a 'eerie & ominous' and a bit off-beat. A Twitter user shared that it was the 'right kind of suspenseful thriller' with immense 'mysteriousness' to it. 

'Ridiculously good' was the comment by one, while it established itself as the 'favourite show' for one within the first two episodes itself. For another, it had become a 'TV obsession', calling it 'disturbing, funny, weird and plane dystopian'. It impacted one so much that he could not get it out of his head.

Some also seemed to find it funny, as one netizen was 'laughing hysterically nonstop' since the launch. Lead actor Adam Scott, the set design and the art direction too found mentions in the comments on the series. 

Former basketball player Rex Chapman too commended the series. He called it 'dark, terrifying, brilliant', while giving a shoutout to the 'amazing cast and performances'. With a mention for the director Ben Stiller's 'perfect eye', he 'highly recommended' it.

Among the only drawbacks for the series was the 'disconcerting' feeling that one got on watching it. The netizen shared that there was a 'constant feeling of dread and despair' while watching  the show. A netizen described it as 'wild' and that one had to understand what was going on, while another netizen shared that it was 'too high concept' for him/her. 

Severance hits Apple TV+

The plot is set at Lumon industries, where Scott is one of the seniors, and the series traces the mysterious events that take place after a 'severance procedure' is performed on the employees volunteering for it, that separates one's work memories from their personal life memories.   

Severance will consist of nine episodes in its first season and the remaining episodes will be unveiled every Saturday till April 8. 

Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock Dichen Lachman as Ms. CaseyMichael Chernus John Turturro Christopher Walken Patricia Arquette also star i nthe series. 

