'Sex Education's' Maeve's Picture On Netflix Gets Fans Demanding For Season 3 Release

After leaving the fans on a cliffhanger in season two, Netflix's Sex Education is once again making headlines after fans started demanding the release of season 3. This came after Netflix India dropped a picture of Emma Mackey playing Maeve in Sex Education to bless their followers' timeline. Check out the latest news on Sex Education season 3 and a Bollywood actor flirtatiously commenting under the post.

Maeve in Sex Education

Netflix India recently took to their Instagram to share a stunning picture of the French actress Emma Mackey. The reason to drop the picture was to bless their followers' timeline who are patiently awaiting announcements related to the release of season 3 of the original series. They wrote, 'Blessing your TL with this picture. Maeve you have a good night'.

Netizens' reaction to Emma Mackey's photo

It was evident from the comment section that the successful series' fans loved the picture of the actress. However, not only netizens but Bollywood celebrities could not help but comment under the post as Rohit Saraf, known for Ludo, commented 'Hello hi' with a bunch of loving emojis. The rest of the comment section was spammed with fans demanding the release of season 3 as soon as possible.

More on Sex Education season 3

Since there have been no official announcements regarding season 3 of the popular series, the fans saw a ray of hope when one of the Sex Education cast members hinted at the new season. Ncuti Gatwa, playing Eric, talked about the storyline of his character in season 3 at a press conference while attending the BAFTA. The actor stated that the scenes he played out were 'very special' and close to his character exploring his culture.

Sex Education cast and plot

The instant hit series revolves around the story of a teenage boy named Otis Milburn trading his knowledge on sex to earn money with Maeve Wiley in their school while being uncomfortable in his own sexual matters. His knowledge comes from his frank mother, a sex therapist, and her books. The actors featured in the series include Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Connor Swindells, and Aimee Lou Woods.

