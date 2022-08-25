'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law': Makers Tease Plotline Of Episode 2 Via Video Clip; Watch

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiered on August 18, 2022, with the release of the first episode and created a buzz among the audience eagerly awaiting the Marvel TV series. The series featured Tatiana Maslany playing the lead role of Jennifer Walters, a single attorney in her 30s, and the superhero She-Hulk. While the fans recently enjoyed the first episode of the show and await the release of the second episode on 25 August 2022, the makers recently dropped an exciting clip from the episode giving a glimpse of Jennifer Walters's life. Take a look at the full clip ahead.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law teaser for episode 2

The makers of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law recently released a thrilling video clip that begins with Jennifer Walters’ family having a normal conversation at the dining table. As Walters joins them for a meal, they begin asking her weird questions about superheroes while some even try to set him up with other guys as she is single. Take a look at the full clip ahead-

More about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is based on the Marvel Comics featuring the character She-Hulk and is the eighth tv series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Apart from Tatiana, other notable actors in the series include Jameela Jamil as Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Smart Hulk, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky / Abomination, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book, Benedict Wong as Wong, Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil and others.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episodes

Episode 1- August 18, 2022

Episode 2- August 25, 2022

Episode 3- September 1, 2022

Episode 4- September 8, 2022

Episode 5- September 15, 2022

Episode 6- September 22, 2022

Episode 7- September 29, 2022

Episode 8- October 6, 2022

Episode 9- October 13, 2022

