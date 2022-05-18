Marvel Studios has a whole new line-up of films and TV series, which also includes the introduction of She-Hulk in the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the announcement about the release of She-Hulk was made recently, fans got a glimpse of the upcoming Marvel movie in the official trailer.

The series will star Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a cousin of Bruce Banner, who is also a lawyer. As per Marvel comics, Banner donates blood to his cousin Walters after she suffers an accident. The blood transfusion turns Walters into a green superhero.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Trailer released

As the official trailer of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was released online, it took the internet by storm with a thrilling glimpse of Tatiana Maslany playing the role of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk. The trailer depicts the transformation of lawyer Jennifer Walters into She-Hulk along with promising action-packed performances of the cast members. As the series is set to hit the screens on 17 August 2022, it will be part of Phase Four of the MCU consisting of nine episodes.

The synopsis of She-Hulk was earlier shared by the platform, in which they referred to the upcoming series as a ‘comedy’, leaving fans confused, however, the release of the trailer proves it by giving a sneak peek into how Tatiana Maslany's character having a hilarious sense of humour. As per a report by Collider, the synopsis read, “This new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion and guess what? She receives his powers too. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specialising in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Mark Ruffalo is back as the Hulk alongside Tim Roth, who plays the Abomination.”

