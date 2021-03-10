'She Would Never Know' Ending Explained As The Last Episode Of K-drama Aired On March 9

The TV series She Would Never Know has come to an end and the last episode aired on March 9, 2021, with the show wrapping up on a happy note. The show’s end did see the much loved on-screen couple Song – Ah and Hyun-Seung get back together, but only after the latter made sure that Song-ah will not end their relationship as soon as they hit a tough situation. Read along to know the shows ending in detail.

She Would Never Know Ending Explained

Song-Ah had decided to end her relationship with Hyun-Seung the last time they had hit a tough decision as she believed that it would be easier for the two to just end their relationship than going through the troubles of a long-distance. She felt that she was letting him down, as she was not able to give him enough time and was often busy with work which was her priority at the time. And thus, when she understood that her work is taking a toll on their relationship she decided to break up with Hyun-Seung.

Later, when Song-ah returns after a period of three years, she realises that he is still the love of her life and that she still feels the same way for him. It is the same with Hyun-Seung as he hasn’t moved on from Song-ah either and although he tries to hide his feelings, they resurface as soon as he meets her. After this, he decides to give their relationship another chance, but he decides to make sure that Song-ah takes the efforts to pursue him.

Hyun-Seung had a major heartbreak when Song-ah had broken up with him and it took him a long, hard time to come out of the trauma. This is why, when Song-ah wants to get back together, he doesn’t take her back right away and decides to challenge her and see to which extent she will go to in order to woo him this time. When Song-ah is able to convince him that she won’t run away if they reach a difficult situation again, the two finally get back together with the show getting its happy ending.