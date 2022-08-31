Shefali Shah Overwhelmed By Response To 'Delhi Crime 2'; Says 'DCP Vartika Is Dear To Me'

Shefali Shah has been basking in the success of Delhi Crime 2, which revolves around the cops' hunt for the dreaded group of criminals - the kachha-baniyaan gang. Shefali, who takes on the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the Emmy Award-winning series, recently expressed gratitude for the audience's overwhelming love.

According to ANI, Shah shared her happiness about the second instalment also getting equal and even more appreciation from fans, adding that she always wanted to be part of stories that are 'global in nature.' The Darlings actor also spoke about her character DCP Vartika, saying that she holds it 'very dear and personal.'

Shefali Shah 'overwhelmed' by the response to Delhi Crime 2

Shefali mentioned, "The kind of response I have been receiving for Delhi Crime 2 is enormous. Yes, we have put a lot of effort to execute the show and we are truly grateful for the love that we are receiving from the audience. From the beginning of season 1, the audience has time and again showered love on the show and we couldn’t have asked for more. Touchwood, this season is also getting the same response and even more."

She continued, "I always wanted to be a part of stories that travel places, that are global in nature, and with Delhi Crime 1 & 2, we have achieved that."

For the unversed, Delhi Crime 2 also stars Rajesh Tailang and Rasika Duggal in the lead roles. The second season chronicles a series of nasty murders in the capital, which are keeping the cops on their toes. Amid the escalating public fear and media trial, the cops try their best to track down these ruthless criminals.

On the work front, Shefali was seen alongside Alia Bhatt in the black comedy drama Darlings, which was released on August 5, 2022, via Netflix. She now has Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Doctor G in the pipeline.

