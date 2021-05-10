Last Updated:

Sidharth Shukla Says He Could Have Won 'LOL Hasse Toh Phasse', Fans Say 'he Can Do It'

Sidharth Shukla took to his Twitter to write that he could have won the Amazon Prime's show 'LOL Hasse Toh Phasse'. Read ahead to know more.

sidharth shukla

Image- Sidharth Shukla's Instagram


Amazon Prime Video's recently released show LOL Hasse Toh Phasse has received positive reviews from the audience ever since its release because of its unique concept. Television actor Sidharth Shukla took to his Twitter to write that he could have won this show had he participated in it. The moment he shared the tweet, his fans began rooting for him. 

Sidharth Shukla on participating in LOL Hasse Toh Phasse

In his tweet, the Balika Vadhu star tagged the Twitter handle of Amazon Prime and wrote, "agar main iss ghar mein hota, toh pakka jeet jata". This translates to 'Had I have been on the show, I would have definitely won it." Check out his tweet below.

As soon as his post was shared, Sunil Grover commented on it by saying that as much as the format of the show looks easy, it is equally difficult. He also tagged his fellow contestant Gaurav Gera and asked him if they should do this with Sidharth. To this, Gaurav replied by saying, "I smell bohot saara fun". he also suggested that Shehnaz Gill should also be called in along with Sidharth. Gera futer wrote, "#SidNaazOnLOL will be more fun". Shehnaz also took the challenge in her stride and replied by saying, "Sadda LOL LOL, tuhada LOL challenge? Theek hai, Challenge Accepted". 

Sidharth's fans and followers also rushed in to comment that they were excited to see him on LOL Hasse Toh Phasse on Amazon Prime. One of them also wrote that if Sidharth and Shehnaz appear on the show, they will not only subscribe to Prime but also get their friends to do so. Check out their tweets and reactions below. 

LOL Hasse Toh Phasse on Amazon Prime

This comedy show premiered on April 30, 2021. In this show, 10 comedians have to stay in a house and have to make the others laugh to eliminate them. But the twist is that they cannot laugh or else they will be evicted. LOL Hasse Toh Phasse cast includes Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Sunil Grover, Mallika Dua, Kusha Kapila, Gaurav Gera, Cyrus Broacha, Suresh Menon, Aakash Gupta, Aadar Malik, Aditi Mittal and Ankita Shrivastav. 

A look into Sidharth Shukla's Twitter 

The 40-year-old is quite active on the micro-blogging site. Recently, shared an insightful anecdote about using masks during the pandemic. He wrote, "Most of us usually wore Masks while meeting others …. CORONA just made it Real !" His fans appreciated him for saying this out loud.  

Image- @realsidhathshukla Instagram

