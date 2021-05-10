Sidharth Shukla Says He Could Have Won 'LOL Hasse Toh Phasse', Fans Say 'he Can Do It'

Amazon Prime Video's recently released show LOL Hasse Toh Phasse has received positive reviews from the audience ever since its release because of its unique concept. Television actor Sidharth Shukla took to his Twitter to write that he could have won this show had he participated in it. The moment he shared the tweet, his fans began rooting for him.

Sidharth Shukla on participating in LOL Hasse Toh Phasse

In his tweet, the Balika Vadhu star tagged the Twitter handle of Amazon Prime and wrote, "agar main iss ghar mein hota, toh pakka jeet jata". This translates to 'Had I have been on the show, I would have definitely won it." Check out his tweet below.

.@primevideoin agar main iss ghar mein hota, toh pakka jeet jata 😐#LOLonPrime pic.twitter.com/nZ4Gc0Hc1g — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 10, 2021

As soon as his post was shared, Sunil Grover commented on it by saying that as much as the format of the show looks easy, it is equally difficult. He also tagged his fellow contestant Gaurav Gera and asked him if they should do this with Sidharth. To this, Gaurav replied by saying, "I smell bohot saara fun". he also suggested that Shehnaz Gill should also be called in along with Sidharth. Gera futer wrote, "#SidNaazOnLOL will be more fun". Shehnaz also took the challenge in her stride and replied by saying, "Sadda LOL LOL, tuhada LOL challenge? Theek hai, Challenge Accepted".

Jitnaa aasaan dikh raha hai, utnaa hi difficult hai! @GauravGera what say, let's try this with Sidharth? — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) May 10, 2021

Yes, abhi aaya! I smell bohot saara fun 😂

Lage haath @ishehnaaz_gill ko bhi bulaa le? #SidNaazOnLOL will be more fun — Gaurav Gera (@gauravgera) May 10, 2021

Sadda LOL LOL, tuhada LOL challenge? Theek hai, Challenge Accepted 💪#SidNaazOnLOL — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 10, 2021

Sidharth's fans and followers also rushed in to comment that they were excited to see him on LOL Hasse Toh Phasse on Amazon Prime. One of them also wrote that if Sidharth and Shehnaz appear on the show, they will not only subscribe to Prime but also get their friends to do so. Check out their tweets and reactions below.

Chale jao fer jaldi jaldi is ghar me🐱🐱❣️ — ✨ sana 💞(helping hand )✨ (@shehnaazlovesme) May 10, 2021

YAAR SOON MAT LIKHO 😭😭✋✋ — Ananya Is Next Level Dheet / CC STAN (@Ananya241002) May 10, 2021

Suno. Yrr prime video i dont know about u par han sidnaaz ke liye mein subscribe bhi karungi aur doston se bhi karwayungi but ek shart inko le aao saath 🌚🌚🌚🌚 — ᴍᴇʜᴀʀ~ꜱɪᴅ ᴋɪ ɴᴇɪᴄᴇ 👧 (@meharb25) May 10, 2021

You are loved! Utterly, fully, completely, the way you are. Everything you do, everything you wish to do- with you 100%! Go kill it! ♥️ — Shweta | Mask Up 😷 (@apalebluedot_) May 10, 2021

#SidharthShukla ke liye kuch easy difficult nahi hota... Bas @sidharth_shukla hota hai or uske sath jeet hoti hoti h.. #BrokenButBeautiful3 — Nikita (@unknown_girl0_7) May 10, 2021

LOL Hasse Toh Phasse on Amazon Prime

This comedy show premiered on April 30, 2021. In this show, 10 comedians have to stay in a house and have to make the others laugh to eliminate them. But the twist is that they cannot laugh or else they will be evicted. LOL Hasse Toh Phasse cast includes Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Sunil Grover, Mallika Dua, Kusha Kapila, Gaurav Gera, Cyrus Broacha, Suresh Menon, Aakash Gupta, Aadar Malik, Aditi Mittal and Ankita Shrivastav.

A look into Sidharth Shukla's Twitter

The 40-year-old is quite active on the micro-blogging site. Recently, shared an insightful anecdote about using masks during the pandemic. He wrote, "Most of us usually wore Masks while meeting others …. CORONA just made it Real !" His fans appreciated him for saying this out loud.

Most of us usually wore Masks while meeting others …. CORONA just made it Real ! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 7, 2021

