Significance Of The 'Marching Band' In 'Falcon And The Winter Soldier'? Find Out Here

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 2 introduced its viewers to the MCU's latest Captain America, who was introduced to the world during the first few chapters of the second episode of the series, which saw John Walker Captain America taking the stage at a podium set up in the middle of a school football ground. But, prior to that, the viewers get to see that a marching band is playing the contemporary rendition of "The Star Spangled Man". This article is essentially about the identity of the Marching Band and whether or not the sequence containing them have any easter eggs or did the presence of The Marching Band have any significance to the future MCU outings. Read on to know more.

So, who is the marching band in Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

Several individuals have theorized that The Marching Band that plays The Falcon And The Winter Soldier soundtrack that one can hear at the beginning of the episode titled The Star-Spangled Man has a plethora of easter eggs and is of major significance in the MCU. However, the fact remains that The Star Spangled Man Marching Band scene is essentially a callback to Captain America: The First Avenger, specifically to the sequence where Steve Rogers' Captain America is introduced to the world while he is wearing his comic-book accurate costume. The modern rendition of The Star Spangled Man Marching Band in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 2 and the one heard and seen in Captain America: The First Avenger can be found below.

The Marching Band significance:

In Captain America: The First Avenger, The Marching Band made an appearance at a time when Chris Evans' Steve Rogers Captain America was about to embark on his journey as a superhero. The same holds true for the John Walker version. It is believed that the modern rendition of The Star Spangled Man that has been inserted by the makers of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier in the second episode of the same is to drive home a message that the John Walker Captain America is going to embark on a journey of himself, indicating that John Walker Captain America may have an important part to play in future MCU chapters.

About The Falcon And The Winter Soldier:

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier made its streaming debut on March 19th. It stars the likes of Emily VanCamp, Georges St-Pierre, Daniel Brühl, Adepero Oduye, Miki Ishikawa, and Danny Ramirez, amongst others. The first two episodes of the same, titled New World Order and The Star-Spangled Man are now available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar and Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location.