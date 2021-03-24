Silicon Valley's Alice Wetterlund Reacts To Middleditch's Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Canadian comedian and Emmy Award winner Thomas Middleditch has been accused of sexual misconduct at a now-closed nightclub in Los Angeles. The reports about the same were published in LATimes.com yesterday and the reports suggested that the accusations were made by a 21-year-old woman. Thomas Middleditch’s co-star, Alice Wetterlund has reacted to the allegation and stated that she had warned everyone about him.

Alice Wetterlund reacts to Silicon Valley's Thomas Middleditch charges

Silicon Valley actor Alice Wetterlund took to her social media handle and stated that she had tried to warn everyone about Middleditch. The actor further claimed that despite her attempts, no one took notice of the allegations. She wrote in her tweet, “Not everyone’s favorite tiny man who looks like he lives in a clock!” before mentioning, “Tried to warn you all about Middleditch but noooooo”. Check out the post of the same below.

Allegations against Silicon Valley's Thomas Middleditch

In a report published in Los Angeles Times, it has been revealed that the 21-year-old plaintiff reported sexual misconduct on Middleditch’s part. Reportedly, the two were at the Hollywood club Cloak and Dagger Club when the incident happened. The plaintiff stated in her report that Middleditch made “lewd sexual overtures” towards her and her girlfriend in October 2019.

She further claimed that he even groped her and another woman on the dance floor, reported by the media portal. Harding even shared a couple of direct messages that were sent to her on Instagram by Middlditch. Reportedly, in the messages, Thomas Middleditch said that Harding probably wanted to “put me on blast as a monster”. Moreover, the media report suggests that the messages also read that he was “so ashamed I made you uncomfortable”.

Alice Wetterlund in Silicon Valley had warned all agaisnt Thomas back in 2019

Back in the year 2019, Alice Wetterlund had shared tweets accusing Thomas Middleditch of misconduct. She had reacted to an interview with Thomas in which he had talked about having group sex with his female fans along with his wife. Alice in the tweet had expressed shock that Thomas even had female fans. Check out the post of the same below.

The shocker here for me was that he HAS female fans?!? https://t.co/LF6TSLqaiU — Alice Wetterlund (@alicewetterlund) September 18, 2019

Silicon Valley cast

Silicon Valley is a comedy series starring Thomas Middleditch in the lead. The show has won numerous awards over the years. The series has 6 seasons and can be streamed on Hotstar.

Image credits: Alice Wetterlund and Thomas Middleditch Instagram