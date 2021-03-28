Sonakshi Sinha Wraps Up 'Fallen' Shoot, Calls It 'best Schedule Ever'

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Sunday said that she has finished shooting for her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series tentatively titled Fallen and thanked the show's cast and crew, including director Reema Kagti, for the experience. Sinha resumed shooting for the series, which marks her digital debut, in December 2020 here.

Taking to Instagram, Sinha penned a long note as her portions for the series came to an end. The 33-year-old actor, who plays a cop on the show, thanked the makers for giving her the character of Anjali Bhaati.

"As it comes to an end I don't even know where to begin! What a journey 'Fallen' (that's what we're calling it for now, wait for the actual name) has been. Leaving this set with such amazing memories, new friends, bike riding skills and a heart full of happiness! Thank you @reemakagti1 and @zoieakhtar for giving me Anjali Bhaati. I can't tell you how long I've waited for her. I can safely say this has been the best schedule ever for me because of this amazing team," Sinha wrote.

The Dabangg 3 actor also posted a series of Instagram Stories, interacting with the crew before her last shot. "And it's a wrap. It's been a pleasure, Bhaati sahab. Thank you universe," the actor wrote, sharing a picture of her character's nameplate. The series had gone on floors shortly before the nationwide lockdown was announced in March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sinha's Professional Front

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen on the big screen in the film Dabbang 3, alongside Salman Khan in 2019. Sonakshi is all set to appear in the upcoming historical war drama action thriller film, Bhuj: The Pride of India alongside Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, and others. Sonakshi will also appear next in the upcoming Netflix film Bulbul Tarang along with Tahir Raj Bhasin.

(With PTI inputs)