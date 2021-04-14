Song Joong-ki Drops Pic In Hanbok; Smitten Fans Call Him 'Temptation Of Fasting'

On April 13, 2021, Song Joong-Ki took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a stunning picture featuring himself. In the picture, he can be seen wearing a white hanbok and sitting. He can be seen holding a bunch of white flowers in his hand. The picture is from the sets of his ongoing show, Vincenzo.

Fans go gaga after seeing Song Joong-ki in hanbok

In the 15th episode of the tvN hit series, Soon's titular character is seen disguising himself as a shaman in order to deceive the newspaper’s director working with the Babel group. In the picture, Song Joong-Ki can be seen posing confidently with the bunch of fake flowers in the ancient-like set created for the ongoing show. Vincenzo is currently still in the process of filming. The lead actor is constantly treating his fans with the snaps from the shoot.

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of his fans and followers from Indonesia dropped lovely comments and several of them complimented the actor. Indonesian actor, Kirana Larasati Hanafiah commented, “Manisa Banget Kamu (How sweet you are)”. A fan commented, “Godaan Puasa (the temptation of fasting). Another one wrote, “Oppa sarange (Oppa, I love you)”. A netizen commented, “Masyallah (Mashallah)”. Another one wrote, “Yaallah kalu dudanya kek gini aku mau bgt (Yes, if the dudanya is like this, I want it to be great).

Song Joong-Ki is currently playing the titular character in the tvN series, Vincenzo. Vincenzo’s plot revolves around the struggle of the Italian mafia named Vincenzo Cassano and the South Korean lawyer, Hong Cha Young to destroy the Babel group (led by Jang Han Seok), which has committed numerous evil deeds. Alongside Joong Ki, Vincenzo cast also includes Jeon Yeo Bin and 2 PM’s Taecyeon.

According to Wowkeren, the producer of the K-drama said Vincenzo will undergo a one-week hiatus to improve the drama’s quality after the broadcast of its episode 16. He stated that they will be airing a special episode (not the 17th one) on April 17, 2021. Vincenzo's latest episode is slated to air on April 24, 2021. It will be further replaced by Mine in the month of May.

A peek into Song Joong-Ki's photos

Image Source: Song Joong-ki's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.