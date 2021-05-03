Song Joong-ki's 'Vincenzo' Episode Receives Highest-ever Viewership Rating

Song Joong-ki's popular K-drama Vincenzo aired the last episode on May 2. Along with the actor, the series also features Jeon Yeo-bin. The highly anticipated finale achieved the highest viewership ratings of the show's entire run. Read further to know more details about it.

Song Joong-Ki's Vincenzo episode 20 achieved the highest rating

As per Nielsen Korea, Vincenzo episode 20 scored an average nationwide rating of 14.6 per cent and a peak of 16.2 per cent. The series won first place in its time slot across all the channels which also includes South Korea's public broadcast networks. Since the first episode, the show has managed to secure the first position in the rating among cable TV programs. Apart from getting the highest viewership rating, it also became the drama with the sixth-highest ratings in broadcast channel tvN's history. Other shows that are in the top five include Crash Landing On You, Goblin, Reply 1988, Mr Sunshine and Mr Queen.

About Vincenzo Episode 20 (spoilers)

The Netflix show takes the viewer on a ride from the first episode of Italian mafia games to later episodes of dark undercurrents of South Korea’s own real estate mafia. Adopted into the Cassano family, K-drama lead Song Joong-ki is a formidable lawyer with a bloody past and a dormant but deviant streak of ruthlessness. Repercussions of family wars in Italy see Vincenzo heading over to his home country where he gets entangled with a snarky law firm and a rag-tag bunch of small business owners fighting to save a mall.

In the finale, the audience feels emotional to see Cha-young getting shot. This mortifies Vincenzo who looks up at Jang Han-seok who tries to shoot him but runs out of the bullet. Before Vincenzo could catch him, he runs away. Cha-young is taken to the hospital and the viewers witness a heartwarming moment when Vincenzo calls Jang Han-Seo his brother. While Cha-young is recovering, she asks Vincenzo to finish the job. On the other hand, he helps Mr Han and offers him a way out. Vincenzo is now looking for Choi Myung-Hee who has been released. The ending includes Mr Han getting killed in court by two men and the Cassano family getting involved. The episode promises a cinematic ending to the drama.

Promo Image Source: Still From Vincenzo