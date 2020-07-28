Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Name Their Baby Willa; Fans Spot 'Game Of Thrones' Connect

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, which the couple has reportedly named Willa. The couple reportedly had the baby last week but have chosen to keep intricate details under the wraps, as also witnessed during Sophie's pregnancy when the couple did not share many details either.

As Joe and Sophie welcome baby Willa, fans of Game of Thrones, where the latter essayed the role of Sansa Stark were quick to share that the baby girl's name has a connection to the show. Read below to find out the name Willa's connection with Game of Thrones.

Baby Willa's connection with 'Game of Thrones'

Ardent fans of Game of Thrones reportedly dug deep into the archives of the series and found a character by the same name. A character by the name Willa features in the series and fans are evidently happy about it as they are sharing this little connection between the two on social media. There were two characters with the same name which featured in Game of Thrones, one of them was a wildling which featured in two episodes of season five.

Another character named Willow who is referred to as Wila by many fan pages appeared in the series finale episode of the eighth season, serving as one of the last few members of Winterfell. Check out what fans are saying about this new-found connection of baby Willa and Game of Thrones below -

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas just became parents and apparently their daughter is named Willa. And thats a game of thrones name. And a Stark name. That's just so cool I can't. #gameofthrones #joejonas #sophieturner pic.twitter.com/vHroW7K32E — Lot (@Lot9595) July 27, 2020

Sansa now has an heir to the Winterfell throne â˜º #SophieTurner ðŸ’™ — Devikaching! (@lookinflybaby) July 28, 2020

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas sent out an official statement through their representatives to an entertainment portal in the USA. The statement read that the couple is delighted to welcome their first child. Baby Willa was reportedly born on July 22, in a Los Angeles based hospital. The statement reads furthermore that the couple is already obsessed and cannot stop gloating about their new addition to the family.

The note concludes by stating that the couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with a few family and friends. The couple had reportedly bought a baby-friendly home in back in June 2020 with plenty of room to raise children.

