SpongeBob SquarePants Episodes Deleted To Avoid Controversy Over 'sensitive' Topic

SpongeBob SquarePants which airs on Nickelodeon and Paramount + has stopped airing a few episodes over the controversial storyline. SpongeBob SquarePants' episodes were stopped by the channel over the viral-themed episode titled Kwarantined Krab, from the currently airing 12th season. The episode drew inspiration from real-life incidents, and thus the makers decided not to air the episodes due to sensitivities surrounding the global, real-world Pandemic.

SpongeBob SquarePants' episodes deleted to avoid controversies

SpongeBob SquarePants' deleted episodes were supposed to be featuring an underwater health inspector at Spongebob's workplace, the Krusty Krab, under immediate quarantine after an outbreak of Clam Flu. The episode was supposed to be aired in the US while clips in the Spanish language have been found on YouTube. Nickelodeon removed the episode from the DVD set which was available back in January. As reported by Yahoo India, the detailed synopsis reveal the sea sponge and his best friend Patrick Star stuck in lockdown, along with Squidward and Mr. Krabs.

In the episode, Mr. Krabs locks SpongeBob in a freezer after he is suspected of being the source of the virus and Patrick joins him soon, followed by other quarantined customers. At the end of the episode, the inspector announced that Krusty Krab is out of flu but several other diseases break out. Due to the similarities which these episodes drew attention to, CNN noted that a climate of fear and prejudice exists within the Krusty Krab outbreak and that may be another cause for concern within Nickelodeon.

SpongeBob SquarePants' deleted episodes also include Mid-Life Crustacean which features Mr Krabs, SpongeBob, and Patrick raiding into a woman's house to steal her underwear. The woman turns out to be Mr Krab's mother who ground him later. The spokesperson of the show mentioned that it was inappropriate for the episode to air on a channel meant for kids to watch, which led to stop the airing of the episode.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.