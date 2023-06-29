Squid Game 2: New Cast Members Revealed

Squid Game is arguably one of the most popular television exports from Korea. The first season received roaring critical praise bagging 6 Emmy wins. The makers of the show have now come out with some exciting updates about the next season in making.

3 things you need to know

Squid Game had its initial release on September 17, 2021 and soon marched its way in to the list of one of the most-watched shows on streaming giant Netflix.

The show was nominated for a record 14 Emmys out of which it managed to bag 6 wins.

Of these, Lee Jung-jae made Emmy history.

Squid Game adds new cast members



The next season of Squid Game will reportedly feature eight new cast members. The new additions include Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung hyun, Roh Jae-won and Won Ji-an. A picture of the new cast members has also been shared by the makers.

(New cast members of Squid Game 2 | Image: Twitter)



There may be new faces joining the cast of the second season of Squid Game but the principle technical crew appears to have been retained. Squid Game season 2 is being written, directed and executive produced by Hwang dong-yuk who did the same for the first season. Additionally, the second season will also be executive produced by Kim Ji-yeon with Firstman Studios stepping in as producers.

Squid Game's many accolades



Squid Game's dystopian premise inspired from ground realities, catapulted the show to overnight fame. The film registered a record 14 Emmy nominations out of which it bagged a total of 6 wins. Of these wins, Lee Jung-jae's Emmy made history as he became the first Asian actor to win the accolade for Best Actor in a Drama. More details of the second season of Squid Game is yet to be known.