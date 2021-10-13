'Squid Game' Actor Kim Joo Ryoung Says She 'felt Sorry' For Her Character Han Mi-nyeo

Conquering the tile of the most-watched series on Netflix, the South Korean survival thriller Squid Game has reached heights of success that even the makers did not fathom. With the series receiving love from across the world, the cast namely HoYeon Jung, Lee Jung‑jae, and Park Hae Soo are enjoying the international limelight. One such member of the survival game was actor Kim Joo Ryoung who already enjoys a big fanbase in South Korea.

Who is Kim Joo Ryoung playing Han Mi-nyeo?

The 45-year-old actor is known for her roles in popular movies and series like Texture of Skin, Sleepless Night, SKY Castle and more. She played the role of Han Mi-nyeo in Squid Game, a manipulative woman who claims to be a single mother. Her character played a vital role in the series while adding the blatantly villainous flavour to the already vile concept of the game. Her performance in the show stole the limelight for her ability to break out in hysterics as her character tries to survive by any means necessary.

Kim Joo Ryoung on how she prepared for the role

According to a report from Soompi, the actor sat down for an interview with OSEN where she opened up about how she prepared for her role. She compared the character of Han Mi-nyeo to a roller coaster stating that she was a dynamic character. The actor also admitted feeling bad and sorry for her as while her character was 'fickle and nasty', internally, she was more scared and lonely than others.

She further added, ''Mi Nyeo is also loud and talks a lot. Although she acts like she’s performing a loud monologue on stage, Mi Nyeo just doesn’t want her true feelings to be exposed to others.'' Understanding the true motive behind her character's behaviour, Joo Ryoung believed that her exterior was a cry for help as she wanted somebody to look at her.

The actor further admitted hoping that some viewers would empathize with her and feel bad for her. She admitted giving her best to portray the character and understand Mi-nyeo's true feelings and desperation to survive. The seasoned actor further confirmed that she felt sorry for Han Mi-nyeo.

The South Korean survival thriller series Squid Game gave a deadly twist to the childhood playground games traditionally played in the country including Red Light, Green Light and marbles to win 46 billion Won. The series features Park Hae Soo, Wi Ha‑joon, Lee Jung‑jae and more in pivotal roles.

