'Squid Game' Becomes First K-drama To Bag Gotham Awards For 'Breakthrough Series'

Netflix's original K-drama, Squid Game has taken home its first time at a major US award at the Gotham Awards 2021. The annual ceremony that was organised by the New York City-based Independent Filmmaker Project, was held on November 29 in lower Manhattan. During the awards presentation, the South Korean mystery thriller drama took home the trophy for Breakthrough Series- Long Format. The award was accepted by the series' creator and director Hwang Dong Hyuk.

Squid Game bags first-ever Gotham Awards

Breakthrough Series – Over 40 Minutes Winner: SQUID GAME #GothamAwards pic.twitter.com/TCC1Bz7jX0 — The Gotham (Formerly IFP) (@weare_thegotham) November 30, 2021

Squid Game actors Lee Jung Jae and Jung Ho Yeon were also in attendance along with the series' director Hwang Dong Hyuk and the production company's CEO Kim Ji Yeon. The drama was nominated for Breakthrough Series- Over 40 minutes and Lee Jung Jae was nominated for Outstanding Performance in a New Series. The K-drama team took the stage as they bagged Breakthrough Series- Over 40 Minutes award. It also made it the first Korean drama to win at the Gotham Awards.

According to a report by the South Korean news outlet, Soompi, director Hwang Dong-hyuk while accepting the award, said, "When I wrote this script 12 years ago in 2009 I did my best but no one liked it – they said it was too violent, absurd, weird. It took less than 12 days [after release] to become the Number One show on the planet. If there’s a miracle, this is a miracle. It happened to me. The only thing I can say is thank you. Thank you for watching it, and thank you for loving it."

During the awards, the trophy for Outstanding Performance in a New Series was ultimately awarded to Ethan Hawke for The Good Lord Bird and Thuso Mbedu for The Underground Railroad in a tie. Additionally, released in September this year, Squid Game is also up for Bingeworthy Show of the Year at the forthcoming People's Choice Awards, which is held next week on December 7.

It is also nominated for the prize for Drama Program at the Rose d'Or Awards 2021. According to NME, a spokesperson from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS) earlier stated that the K-drama will be eligible for a Primetime Emmy consideration. The next Primetime Emmy Awards is expected to be held in September next year.

(Image: Instagram/@squidgameNetflix)