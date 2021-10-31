'Squid Game children's Costume' Ranks First In Trending Halloween Searches Online

Squid Game has been one of the top Netflix shows since it released and fans have been obsessed with it. There are now several reels and Instagram challenges, games around it, and with Halloween around the corner, fans want to dress up as characters from the show.

According to a report by Variety, not only are Squid Game fans dressing as the show's characters but are also buying costumes for their toddlers, inspired by the show. The report stated that Squid Game costumes for kids are currently right on top of Google's trending ranking.

Squid Game costumes for kids among the top Halloween searches

According to Google Trends, the search for 'Squid Game Halloween costume' has spiked 450% in the last week. Apart from this, Squid Game is also number one on the list of trending baby costumes for Halloween. Apart from Squid Game, other searches that were high on the list for children's costumes were Little Red Riding Hood, spider, Peter Pan and Addams Family.

Here's the list of top Halloween 2021 searches according to Google Trends

According to reports by CNY Central, the principals of three elementary schools located at Mott Road, Enders Road and Fayetteville sent parents an email informing them that Squid Game costumes would be banned at school for Halloween. The principals also asked the parents to have a discussion with their young ones.

They also mentioned that they had observed some children playing a version of the Squid Game at school. They emphasised that the show was of violent nature and was inappropriate to be played at school.

More about Squid Game

The Netflix South Korean survival series hit the platform in September and took the world by storm. The series was quick to become the online streaming platform's most-watched series to date. The show recently made headlines as it ranked number one on Netflix for 29 days at a stretch.

The show cast Lee Jung-jae in the lead role as Seong Gi-hun, Park Hae-soo as Cho Sang-woo and Wi Ha-joon as Hwang Jun-ho. The show also featured Anupam Tripathi as Abdul Ali and Jung Ho-yeon as Kang Sae-byeok.

Image: Instagram/@zayoooon_21, @babymodel_jayce, @squidgamenetflix