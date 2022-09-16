'Squid Game' Director Hints He May Ask Show's 'big Fan' Leonardo DiCaprio To Join The Cast

Netflix's survival drama Squid Game has amassed a huge fan following, with major Hollywood stars including Leonardo DiCaprio heaping praise on the Hwang Dong-hyuk directorial. The Emmy Award-winning show revolves around a contest where 456 players, all going through a deep financial crisis, put their lives at stake to win a cash prize of 45.6 billion.

As per Variety, Hwang Dong-hyuk recently attended a press conference where he was asked about whether a Hollywood star will be seen in the show's further seasons. To this, the creator said that while that won't happen in the second instalment, one can think of the idea in season 3. He further teased that Leonardo DiCaprio might be a good option, considering he is a 'big fan' of the show.

Mentioning that he is open to expanding the cast in the future, Hwang added, "There will be no known Hollywood actor in Season 2." He continued, "Leonardo DiCaprio did say he is a big fan of Squid Game, so maybe if time or chances allow, we can ask him to join the games."

He explained that international stars aren't a part of season 2 as it is set again in Korea, however, he added that if the series returns with a third instalment, that will "probably change." Hwang added that Netflix has created the budget for Squid Game 2, which will enter production next year and release in 2024. He is currently in the midst of writing.

Hwang has also decided which games will feature in the second season, but didn't give away details. He further urged the media to keep the details to themselves in case they find out. According to Deadline, he told the paps, "I beg you not to write articles about the games because the audience needs to feel the suspense and thrill of what’s coming next."

He further joked, "If I get too drunk and babble, I ask you to suffocate me to stop me from giving spoilers.” Squid Game season 1 starred Lee Jung-jae (who plays Gi-hun), Park Hae-soo (Sang-woo), and Jung Ho-yeon (Sae-byeok) and more in pivotal roles.

