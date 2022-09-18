Squid Game Director Is In Dilemma For Killing Show's Characters; 'I Want To Revive Them'

Squid Game Season 1 is touted as one of the most-viewed web series to date, which had taken the internet by storm when it debuted on the OTT giant Netflix. The web series received a tonne of accolades from viewers all across the world and was formally recognised by Netflix as the most-watched show ever in 2021 after claiming the top spot with 1.6 billion hours viewed. Squid Game's lead actor Lee Jung-Jae received the award for best actor in a drama, and director-writer Hwang Dong-hyuk got an Emmy for excellent directing for a drama series.

The first season of the crime-drama web series hit the right chord leaving people curious about its second season and recently, director Hwang Dong-hyuk said that he was in a dilemma that he killed so many characters, such as Ji-young and Sae-byeok, in Season 1.

In a joint news conference in Seoul, the director said,

"I want to revive Ji-young, but her best friend Sae-byeok also died, so I’m thinking about what to do." He continued saying, "So many characters died, especially beloved ones died. I’m sorry I killed them so easily; I didn’t know this was coming."

The actor even mentioned that he was 'disappointed' at missing the trophy for best drama series, adding, "When I heard an ‘S’ sound when they announced it, I thought it was ‘squid’ but then it turned out to be ‘succession,’ so I remember being a little disappointed." Stating that he wanted the best drama series, Hwang asserted, "Of course what I wanted the most was best drama series. Because above all else, it comes at the end of the ceremony where everyone in the team goes onto the stage, so I was hoping for such a moment."

More on Squid Game 2

The 10-episode competition series is co-produced by Studio Lambert and The Garden and will be filmed in the United Kingdom. Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, Toni Ireland from Studio Lambert, John Hay, Nicola Hill, and Nicola Brown from The Garden will serve as executive producers. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the filmmaker revealed that the latest instalment may make its return at the end of 2023 or probably in 2024.

Image: Twitter@jooryoungdaily