‘Squid Game’: Easter Eggs About Upcoming Games, Hidden Clues That Most Fans Missed

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Netflix's all-new South Korean series, Squid Game, starring Lee Jung-jae took the world by storm after its release. The show's unique concept takes childhood games and turns them into a fight for survival. Although the show was a massive success, there are a few easter eggs or hidden clues, that viewers probably did not notice at first.

Hidden clues in Squid Game

Writings on the wall

The dormitory in which the 456 players sleep has walls on which the six deadly games are etched. This means that Jang Deok-su did not have to depend on the doctor to know what the next game was going to be. All the players could have simply read the walls and been prepared for what was to come.

The frontman was referenced by Ji-yeong

Ji-yeong, player 240, references a film in which Lee Byung-hun, the actor who plays the frontman, acted in as she speaks to Sae-Byeok, player 067, who was played by Jung Ho Yeon. This conversation took place when the duo is talking about what they would do with the prize money, during the marble game. Ji-Yeong suggested what Sae-Byeok should do to the Maldives, as she said, "Haven't you seen the movie? The one with Lee Byung-hun?" She then goes on to quote a line from the actor's film, Inside Men, as she said, "Let's have a drink of Maldives in mojito."

All about played 001

Player 001, who reveals his name is Il-nam, was not included in the list of players in the 2021 file of the game. This proves that he was not an actual player of the game, as the list began with player 002. This is evident when the police officer, Hwang Jun-ho is going through the files after he breaks into the centre.

Red Light, Green Light

When the first deadly game commences, a coloured parameter is visible around each player. What fans may fail to notice is that this parameter does not detect Player 001. This is yet another clue that he was not an actual player, and had entered to enjoy the experience.

Deok-su and Ali's deaths

Both the players' deaths were foreshadowed. Deok-su fells to his death from the bridge in the 5th game and was also shown jumping off a bridge in episode 2 when he was attempting to escape. Ali was also shown begging and stealing money from his boss and was killed after Sang-woo stole something valuable from him.

