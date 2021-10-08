'Squid Game' Eligible For An Emmy Nomination But There Is More To It; Find Out Here

Netflix's Korean thriller Squid Game series took the audience by storm and has been the talk of the town ever since its release. The show is on its way to becoming the streaming giant's number one show in the world. Earlier this week, Variety reported that Squid Game is eligible for an Emmy nomination or nominations. According to an Academy spokesperson, because the series was produced by Netflix, which is an American company, and it was intended to be distributed in the U.S., it can be entered in the Primetime Emmy race.

With the announcement fans of the Korean series rejoiced and predicted that Squid Game could make history like Bong Joon Ho's movie Parasite did by becoming the first non-English movie to receive an Oscar for Best Picture. But as the series could be nominated for Primetime Emmy there more to it.

Squid Game in Primetime Emmys race?

As per Variety, since the show was produced internationally, it is also eligible to enter the International Emmys race. But the makers will have to choose either one of the categories as they can’t enter both, as both the Los Angeles-based TV Academy and the New York-based International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences have rules preventing Emmys double nomination. The nine-episode series follows the story of four hundred and fifty-six people, who are under brink of financial ruin in life and are invited to play a strange survival competition. Competing in a series of traditional children's games but with deadly twists, they risk their lives to fight for huge prize money.

Squid Game is directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk and stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, O Yeong-su, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung in the lead roles. The series is currently the number one series in almost 90 countries. Earlier this month, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos at Vox Media's Code Conference, said "There's a show on Netflix right now that is the No. 1 in the world, like everywhere in the world. It's called Squid Game. Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure."

Image: Instagram/@televisionacad/@squidgame_netflix