'Squid Game' Ending Explained: Here's Why You Can't Stop Watching The Drama Series

Korean drama Squid Game has taken streaming platform Netflix by storm. The intriguing series about a murderous tournament of children's games is on its way to becoming Netflix’s biggest show to date. The show, as interesting as it is, has many fans confused with some even dropping off without watching the end. While writer/director Hwang Dong-hyuk is yet to speak on the return of the show for a second season, the viewers are almost sure that the show doesn’t end with the ninth episode.

The game doesn’t end in the ninth episode and it continues. The future of "winner" Seong Gi-hun is left uncertain at the end of the show and the viewers are left with the thought of what happens to him after he gets off the plane. Here’s us breaking down the ending for the viewers.

Squid Game ending explained

Seong Gi-hun wins the games and goes on to find out who runs the show. Having won the show and dealt with the mastermind, Gi-hun starts to get on a plane to LA to reunite with his young daughter. However, he spots his game recruiter trying to woo in yet another man to participate, leading to Gi-hun taking the card and making a call. He calls the operator and warns him that he’s about to find him. The scene hints at the show’s possibility of a sequel of Gi-hun taking on yet another of the masterminds.

Let’s also look at police officer Hwang Jun-ho who infiltrated the game. Jun-ho, who was looking for his lost brother In-ho has a tough time. Jun-ho is seemingly killed by The Front Man while attempting to escape the game. However, it is no less of a shock that the killer turns out to be Jun-ho's missing brother, who won the game in 2015 and took on the role of The Front Man. Meanwhile, Jun-ho’s death seems to be a hook as he was shot in the shoulder and was shown as falling off from a cliff into the water. His dead body is never shown handing a possibility that he could have survived the fall.

Why you can't stop watching Squid Game?

Squid Game, like The Hunger Games, is set as a fantasy where people die for others’ entertainment. Squid Game is brutally honest and has the most intriguing twists and turns in its story. While some metaphors and symbolisms can be confusing, the show tends to explain itself by the end. The ending is indeed a cliff-hanger and viewers can now wait for the next season to be announced.

Image: Twitter