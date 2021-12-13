‘Squid Game’ Fame Anupam Tripathi Reacts To Love From Indian Fans; Watch

Anupam Tripathi, who took on the role of the much-loved Ali Abdul in Squid Game recently reacted to all the love fans from India have showered on him. The actor began by greeting his fans as he said, "Namaste" and went on to mention how 'grateful and blessed' he feels to be receiving so much love from them.

Squid Game released on Netflix and took the world by storm as it quickly became one of the online streaming platform's top shows.

Anupam Tripathi reacts to fans' love from India

The actor began by saying, "You've showered so much of love on me, I'm so grateful, I feel blessed. I just don't have words to express." He then mentioned he was going to react to his fans from India and referenced a memorable scene from the show as he said he hoped not to 'lose his marbles'. He then followed it up with, "Too soon for that joke" and burst out laughing.

Ahsaas Channa from the Netflix series Kota Factory also happened to be a fan of the actor and called him her 'favourite forever'. Tripathi read her comment and mentioned he knows her from the 2019 show and said, "Thank you, someday we'll work together hopefully. I had never thought I will be anyone's favourite." The actor went through several memes about his on-screen character from Squid Game and was in awe of his fans' creativity. He said, "How are you guys so creative? Teach me something, I want to learn too." The actor was also stunned with a fan compared him to Bollywood's Varun Dhawan. He also reacted to some Indian fan art and said, "Oh man! You guys are amazing. Love you."

Watch the clip here-

The actor concluded the clip with yet another reference from Squid Game as he mentioned that the love he received from fans had him feeling he is their 'gganbu'. He said, "I'm so extremely grateful to each one of you, thank you all." Tripathi was born in India and later moved to Korea. Apart from Squid Game, he also appeared in films including Ode to My Father, Descendants of the Sun and Space Sweepers.

Image: Twitter/@EsfjOTD