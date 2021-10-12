‘Squid Game’: Here’s Why Netflix's Hit Drama Series Got Roped Into Plagiarism Controversy

The Netflix survival drama, Squid Game is currently the talk of the town. Although the show has topped the charts for weeks in a row, there are claims that the show has been ripped off from a Japanese horror film As the Gods Will. This has led to the recent plagiarism controversy for the show that revolves around 456 people who must compete in a series of games to win a cash prize.

Netflix's Squid Game gets roped into controversy, here's why

It was recently brought to light that Netflix's hit show Squid Game showed an uncanny resemblance to a Japanese film, As the Gods Will, which was directed by Takashi Mike's and released in 2014. The premise of the film is what linked the survival show to the plagiarism controversy. As the Gods Will follows a group of high school teens, who must play several games. In the film as well, the participants are killed if they lose. The first game played in the 2014 film is Daruma-san ga koronda, which is extremely similar to the first game of Squid Game, Red Light, Green Light. Apart from this game being a common factor in both the titles, fans also pointed out that they were both shot in a similar manner.

Although several point out the similarities, it is now a well-known fact that the process of developing Squid Game began way back in 2009. This is why creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk has repeatedly denied claims that the show had been plagiarised. In a recent press conference, Hwang Dong-hyuk mentioned that he began working on the show in 2008 and 2009 and at that time 'the first game had already been fixed as Red Light Green Light'. It is also important to note that although the first game in both titles is similar, the reasons why the participants join the game and the forces behind the game are completely different in Squid Game, the participants compete to find a way out of their debt and economic despair. As the Gods Will on the other hand is orchestrated by deities and includes a group of teenagers.

