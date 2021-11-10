Squid Game Season 2 Confirmed, Director Hwang Dong Hyuk Assures 'Gi-hun Will Be Back'

As the Netflix series, Squid Game is receiving immense love and fame, the fans have been wondering over the possibility of a sequel to the popular show. While the creator of the show, Hwang Dong-hyuk and stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo and Jung Ho-yeon recently teased the fans about the sequel, the former recently confirmed the news and left the fans in delight.

Squid Game is a popular South Korean survival drama show written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The show follows a deadly contest where 456 players risk their lives and play a bunch of deadly children's games to win a whopping amount.

Squid Game Season 2 confirmed

According to an interview with AP and translated by Forbes, the show's creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk recently confirmed the news about the new season of Squid Game. He further stated how there had been so much pressure, demand and love for a second season and added how the fans left them no choice but to come up with Squid Game season 2. Speaking about the plot of the show, he stated that it was in his head at present and was in the planning process. Creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk further mentioned that it was too early for him to say how and when it was going to happen but escalated the fans' curiosity by revealing that Gi-hun will come back in the new season and will do something for the world.

"So there's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season," he told the AP in Korean, per a translation from Forbes. "So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen. So I will promise you this Gi-hun will come back, and he will do something for the world," said Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Hwang Dong-hyuk previously spoke to Variety about the difficult process of writing the show and stated how he wanted to write a story that was an allegory or fable about modern capitalist society, something that depicted an extreme competition, somewhat like the extreme competition of life. He also stated how it took him six months to write and rewrite the first two episodes and then he consulted his friends and picked up clues for improvements.

