‘Squid Game’: Soulja Boy Drops New Track Inspired By Netflix Hit K-Drama Series

Soulja Boy recently hoped on the most current trend and released a song inspired by the Netflix hit K-Drama, Squid Game. The singer and rapper titled his song the same as the show and raps over the instrumental music that Squid Game fans are all too familiar with. The rapper's new number released on streaming platforms on October 14, Thursday.

Soulja Boy's all-new song inspired by Netflix show Squid Game

Soulja Boy got all Squid Game fans excited about his newest release as his number is inspired by the show. The song includes several references from the hit K-Drama and fans' can't seem to get enough of it. The rap number begins with the lyrics, "Red light, green light, Red light, green light. You know that I came with my team, right?" Red light green light is one of the most popular games in the drama series, which involves participants having to survive each round, in order to win a huge cash prize. Red light green light is the first game the participants play, which involves them having to reach the finish line without getting eliminated, that is, killed. They much stop when a huge robot doll says, "Red light" and continue running when she says, "Green light."

Listen to Soulja Boy's Squid Game here

Soulja Boy took to his Instagram account to announce the release of his new song inspired by the show, and fans loved the rapper's innovative idea and quickly took to the comments section of the post to praise him. A fan mentioned that the all-new song was 'already a classic' and several others dropped fire and clapping emoticons in the comments. A netizen also mentioned that the rapper was a 'marketing genius' as he released the song with the Netflix show made headlines across the world. Some fans called it a 'smart move' and others mentioned that it would 'break the internet'.

The Netflix nine-part series stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-jun, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung. Helmed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series has been the talk of the town ever since its release. The series recently hit the 111 million views mark on the online streaming platform.

Image: Instagram/@souljaboy, AP