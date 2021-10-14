'Squid Game' To Get Sequel? Creator Hwang Dong-kyuk Shares What Could Be His Inspiration

Squid Game has become one of the most trending topics around the world with its unprecedented success. The journey seems to have just started as it has become the 'biggest ever series at launch' for Netflix in less than a month. There could be more in store for all associated with the show, as well as fans.

Among the common questions from the audiences would be if the show returns for a sequel. While no official announcement has been made yet, a continuation of the survival thriller seems very much on the cards. A hint towards it was given by the creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk on sequel of hit show

When asked about the sequel, Hwang Dong-hyuk told The Hollywood Reporter that there was a 'huge pressure' on him for the continuation of his series. He stated that with 'such a big audience' waiting for season 2, he had not decided yet if he wanted to create another season. The writer-director then shared how looking at it in a 'positive way' was so many people loving season 1, and 'expecting good things' for the next season. Hwang Dong-hyuk stated that because of this there were people around the world who were offering him suggestions on which direction the plot should go. He said that he could even 'pull ideas' from these suggestions to make the next installment and added that this idea was what he was 'wrestling with.' The Korean artist added that instead of looking at it as a 'huge amount of pressure', he should see the love and support as a 'big box of inspiration' that he could 'leverage' for season 2.

Hwang Dong-kyuk, who has made directed five South Korean films in the past, is the creator, screenplay writer and director of all the nine episodes of Squid Game.

Meanwhile, Netflix recently announced that Squid Game had beaten Bridgerton to be its 'biggest series at launch.' The series stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung. The story revolves around a survival challenge of 456 players, all in deep debt, involving childhood games to win the ₩45.6 billion prize.