'Squid Game' Star Heo Sung Tae Reveals He 'never Received' Formal Acting Training

Netflix's original series Squid Game, helmed by Hwang Dong-hyuk has ranked first on the streamer's global chart for 29 days. It is a South Korean thriller drama that follows the story of four hundred and fifty-six people, who have all struggled financially in life and are invited to play a mysterious survival competition. Competing in a series of traditional children's games but with deadly twists, they risk their lives to compete for huge prize money. The series is penned and helmed by South Korean filmmaker Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Actor Heo Sung Tae had left a strong impression through his stunning performance as Jang Deok Su in the record-breaking K-drama. The actor recently revealed that he had never taken a formal acting class but studied how to act through a comedy show. Scroll down to read more.

Heo Sung Tae: 'I used to copy what I saw in movies or what I saw in KBS2's 'Gag Concert'

During an appearance on Point of Omniscient Interfere, South Korean actor Heo Sung Tae opened up about learning acting through a comedy show in the bathroom. In the episode that aired on October 23, MC Jun Hyun Moo explained, "As everyone knows, Heo Sung Tae used to be an ordinary company man but quit his job at a not so young age to become an actor." He went on to ask, "Did you know you had a talent for acting when you were working at the corporate company?"

The 44-year-old actor responded that he found out that he had talent in a bathroom, raising curiosity about his answer. The Squid Game star explained, "I used to copy what I saw in movies or what I saw in KBS2's 'Gag Concert,' or other comedy shows in the bathroom." He elaborated that he became an actor when he secured 5th place in the SBS audition program, Miracle Audition.

Sung Tae said, "I became an actor because the judges complimented me. If even one judge said I wasn't good then I wouldn't have become an actor." Hong Hyun Hee then asked him, "Then, did you ever receive any formal acting class?" to which he was quick to reply that he had never received any.

Sung Tae majored in Russian language and literature at popular Busan University. After school, the actor worked at LG Electronics. From LG, he moved to logistics at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering in Geoje Island, Gyeongsangnam-do. At the age of 35, Sung Tae participated in the SBS program, Miracle Audition, making his debut as an actor. The actor then went on to participate in various films such as The Age of Shadows, The Outlaws, and The Host.

