'Squid Game' Star Lee Jung Jae Confirms 'will Not Attend' Golden Globes Amid Controversy

The most-watched Netflix series Squid Game is nominated as best television series and its actor Lee Jung Jae has also been nominated for Golden Globes award under the category of Best Actor in television series, for his performance in the show.

However, now the actor has confirmed that he won't be attending the 79th Golden Globes award ceremony due to two reasons. Lee Jung's agency in a statement announced the same on Tuesday.

Why Lee Jung-Jae Jae not attending the Golden Globes?

On January 5, according to the popular news portal Soompi, Lee Jung Jae’s agency, Artist Company released a statement that stated,

“He is immensely grateful to have been nominated in the Best Actor category at the Golden Globes, but he has decided not to attend the ceremony. He recognizes that Netflix is not participating in the Golden Globes, as has been widely reported around the world. He also made the decision considering other factors like the COVID-19 situation and the quarantine requirements.”

Thus, they confirmed the news of Lee Jung Jae not attending the popular award show Golden Globes.

What is the Golden Globes award?

Golden Globe Award is a recognition that filmmakers and actors get for their contribution to cinema. All of the awards are presented annually by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) in recognition of their outstanding achievement in motion pictures and television. Although the show is typically star-studded and seen as a predictor of the Academy Awards but recently they have experienced harsh criticism on the account of lack of diversity in the voting members.

Widespread boycott of Golden Globes award

Due to allegations of corruption and other cases, Hollywood has called for a widespread boycott of the Golden Globes. Many big directors and actors have decided that they will not attend the Golden Globes award show and will not acknowledge or accept any honours that they win. Popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon, and Warner Media have made it very clear and announced that they too will not participate in the Golden Globes. Along with that, they are very firm with their decision of not working with the HFPA until things are settled. The long-time broadcaster of the Golden Globes, NBC has also stepped back from its commitments of airing the show.

