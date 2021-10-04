'Squid Game' Star Park Hae Soo And His Wife Blessed With A Baby Boy

South Korean actor Park Hae Soo, who was expecting his first child with his wife, became father on September 29, 2021. The actor's agency, BH Entertainment confirmed the joyful news and revealed that Hae Soo and his wife were blessed with a baby boy. The agency also asserted that the mother and the newborn are both in good health.

According to AllKpop, Park Hae Soo's agency BH Entertainment confirmed with several media outlets, "It's true that Park Hae Soo's wife recently gave birth to their first son, and Park Hae Soo is now a father." According to the report, Hae Soo during a press interview said, "I'm so thankful that so many people around the world are congratulating me on the birth of my son. I let my wife know before the interview today that the news was being released today, so she should expect to hear from a lot of people soon." Park Hae Soo and his wife were reportedly dating for a year before getting married in 2018.

Park Hae Soo on the work front

Meanwhile, Hae Soo was most recently seen as Jo Sang Woo in the Netflix-original series Squid Game. The actor who comes from an impressive theatrical background made his first small-screen appearance in God Of War. The actor went on to impress the audience with his impeccable performances in tvN's Prison Playbook, Netflix's Time To Hunt, Quantum Physics among others.

Furthermore, Netflix's recently released K-drama, Squid Game has become one of the most-watched series of the year. It has topped the rankings in over 90 countries, including the US, in just ten days of its premiere. The South Korean series depicts a terrific, Battle Royale-style Game, where 456 people, all with huge debts, gamble their lives on a $38 million dollar payout. While the nine-episode K-drama features many South Korean actors like Park Hae-soo, Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Gong Yoo among others.

Hae Soo will be next seen in upcoming South Korean films- Yacha and a horror film, Ghost. The actor has also committed to a South Korean adaptation of the popular series, Money Heist.

