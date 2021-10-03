‘Squid Game’ Star Park Hae Soo Crosses Half A Million Followers On Instagram In A Day

The South Korean survival drama series Squid Game is rampaging through the internet to become the biggest series on Netflix of the year. Giving a deadly twist to the innocent childhood playground games, the show's thrilling plot is about 456 people gambling with their lives to win a hefty sum. Reaching the number one spot in various countries within just ten days of its release, it has come as no surprise to fans that the actors leading the show are currently riding high with global fame.

Actors HoYeon Jung, Park Hae Soo, Wi Ha‑Joon and Lee Jung Jae were already popular in East Asia owing to their impressive tracklist in the South Korean film industry. After the release of Squid Game, the actors are enjoying love from international fans as some of them took this opportunity to join Instagram to connect with fans overseas.

Park Hae Soo joins Instagram

South Korean actor Park Hae Soo is the latest addition to the list of the cast joining social media. Touted as one of the biggest actors in South Korea, the 39-year-old joined Instagram on October 2 and accumulated over 600k followers within a day. To mark his entry on the social media space, the actor uploaded a selfie looking cheerful and wrote, ''I also participated, this is Park Hae Soo''. He shared several other pictures from the show on his Instagram.

Park Hae Soo is not the only one basking in the attention of his online fanbase as earlier, actor Lee Jung Jae was warmly welcomed by his fans as he uploaded a selfie with the caption, ''Is this…how it’s done…? #Lee Jung Jae #Squid Game". Recently, Jung Jae shared a BTS from the sets of Squid Game as he reached one million followers within a day of joining Instagram.

More on Park Hae Soo

The South Korean actor made his debut in acting in the 2007 musical Mister Lobby. He appeared in several films and television before landing his career-defining role in the 2017 drama Prison Playbook. The actor also appeared in dramas namely Memories of the Alhambra, Racket Boys, Persona, The Liar and His Lover, Legend of the Blue Sea and more.

