'Squid Game' Star Wi Ha Joon To Star As Male Lead In New Drama 'Little Women': Reports

South Korean actor Wi Ha Joon is reaping the rewards of the Netflix K-drama Squid Game. The actor is reportedly featuring alongside Kim Go Eun and Nam Ji Hyun in the upcoming K-drama Little Women, reported the Korean outlet, Sports Chosun. The actor shot to worldwide fame after landing the role of police officer Hwang Jun Ho in the Netflix series.

Reportedly, Ha Joon was cast to take the lead role in the new drama. Scroll down to read more.

Squid Game's Wi Ha Joon to star in Little Women

According to the report by the South Korean outlet, Squid Game star Wi Ha Joon is in talks to join the new TV series. Responding to the reports, Ha Joon's agency MSTeam Entertainment confirmed that the 30-year-old actor is reviewing the offer. Little Women is a tale that depicts the story of three sisters who are also good friends with each other. The female epic series is led by the sisters.

Goblin star Kim Go Eun and Suspicious Partner star Nam Ji Hyun are still in talks to feature in the forthcoming drama but are positively considering the offer. The Crowned Clown, Money Flower, and Vincenzo helmer Kim Hee Won was tabbed as the director for the K-drama. He will be teaming up with Money Flower, The Truth Beneath, and Mother writer Jung Seo Kyung. Backed by Studio Dragon, the production will go on floors later this year after completing the full cast.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Wi Ha Joon made his debut in the year 2015 in the film titled Coin Locker Girl. Ever since, the actor appeared in various projects, including films like Miss & Mrs. Cops and Midnight and K-dramas 18 Again and Romance Is a Bonus Book. He gained global popularity for his role in Netflix’s mega-hit series Squid Game. Moreover, Wi Ha Joon had also joined the cast for tvN’s Bad and Crazy alongside Lee Dong Wook and Han Ji Eun.

Furthermore, Squid Game has taken the world by storm and became the world's number one show on the streaming platform, giving tough competition to popular series like Bridgeton and The Witcher. It follows the story of four hundred and fifty-six people, who have all struggled financially in life and are invited to play a mysterious survival competition. Competing in a series of traditional children's games but with deadly twists, they risk their lives to compete for huge prize money.

Image: Instagram/@wi_wi_wi