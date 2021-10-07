'Squid Game' To Be Eligible For Next Emmy Awards; Here's How

Ted Lasso, The Queen's Gambit, The Crown were some of the winners at the Emmy Awards held last month. Could Squid Game be the highlight at the Emmys in 2022? Yes, the South Korean web series will be eligible to compete for the awards next year.

The series is expected to qualify for the categories at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards next year due to its association with Netflix. Since the American streaming platform is associated with the Korean show, and the venture is intended to be distributed to American audiences, the show comes into contention for the Emmys.

Squid Game will be eligible for Primetime Emmy awards next year

Television Academy, which gives out the Emmy awards, confirmed to Variety, that Squid Game will be eligible for the Emmys next year. Not just that, it wlll also qualify for the International Emmy Awards, because the show has been produced internationally.

As per the official rule of the Academy, a foreign television production, in a language 'substantially' other than English becomes eligible for the awards when it is a result of a co-production, in terms of both financial and creative matters, between a USA-based company and their foreign collaborators, before the start of production in the USA or abroad.

Squid Game could thus do a Parasite. The Korean movie had become the first non-English film to win an Oscar last year. With the popularity of the South Korea series, it wouldn't be a surprise if Squid Game scores an Emmy next year.

Squid Game has already become the first Korean show to enter the Top 10 on Netflix in the USA. However, more glory is awaited for the series as it is on course to be the most-watched series of all time. This was confirmed by Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

Squid Game had hit Netflix on September 17. It features nine episodes, all released together.

The plot of the series involves a battle for survival with 456 players. All are battling financial problems, pushing them intensely for the ₩45.6 billion prize.

The interesting point is that they have to crack childhood games to move forward and the punishment for failure is death.