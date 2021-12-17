Squid Game's Anupam Tripathi Says His Delhi Theatre Base Is Intact Recalling His Journey

After the massive success of Squid games, Anupam Tripathi is riding high on the success on the show's success and rose to overnight fame from his character Abdul Ali. The actor recently shared his journey and opened up on his role.

In an interview with the Associated Press he said:

“Everyone wants to celebrate this situation, but for me, I just want to do my job and get away. This is the way I’ve always kept myself for 11 years in Korea. Do my job. Look for another job.”

Anupam Tripathi and his journey towards fame

Anupam Tripathi was interested in acting from a very young age and has done a lot of theatre plays in India and to pursue his dream, he went to Korea. The actor got a scholarship from Korea's National University of Arts, and eventually left India and embarked on his journey of becoming an actor.

Initially, Tripathi felt homesick in Korea but his focus and determination did not let him deviate from his goal. After graduation, Tripathi took a job at a restaurant and also began looking for acting projects. The actor also had to learn the Korean language and also appeared in a few Korean films. Then after a lot of struggle, he got his dream project Squid Games.

Anupam's character in film

Anupam Tripathi was initially very nervous about his role in the film, he was seen playing the character of a Pakistani migrant worker who displays traits of innocence and loyalty throughout the survival game and his character was loved by the audience.

This film remarked Tripathi's shot to international fame, following which he gained 4 million followers on Instagram. After that, he also appeared in a variety of Korean shows. Talking about his character, Anupam says:

“It’s one of the beautiful characters I got and it resonated with everybody. It brought up the issue of migrants… or immigrants all over the world. I want to meet characters like that who can at least speak up for something.”

Squid Games is among Netflix's most-watched shows and it might make a comeback with its second season. It is quite unclear whether Anupam Tripathi will be seen in it, in a reprised role or not.

IMAGE: ANUPAM TRIPATHI/INSTAGRAM/THESEOULSTORY/TWITTER