Squid Game's Anupam Tripathi Shares His Excitement As He Meets Selena Gomez At SAG Awards

The night of February 27 at SAG Awards 2022 proved to be golden for the team of South Korean survival drama series Squid Game as lead actors Lee Jung Jae and Jung Ho Yeon took home the award for their outstanding Performances. The entire team erupted in gleeful cheers as they wished the actors for their historic win. Becoming one of the most-watched series on Netflix, the entire cast of the series enjoyed global fame for their stellar performances.

One, in particular, was Anupam Tripathi who played the role of Ali who gets betrayed by his most trusted companion. However, the actor seemed to have the time of his life at the SAG Awards 2022 event as he met with several notable Hollywood celebrities. Sharing a glimpse into the same, the actor expressed his excitement after meeting and a clicking picture with Only Murders in the Building actor Selena Gomez. Take a look at the pictures here.

Squid Game star Anupam Tripathi meets Selena Gomez at SAG Awards 2022

Taking to his Instagram on March 11, the 33-year-old actor who hails from India, Delhi, shared a picture with Selena Gomez and recounted his memorable and sweet meeting. The actor wore a blue suit while Gomez stunned in a black gown paired with beautiful jewellery sets. Describing Selena Gomez as a 'Rockstar', Tripathi wrote,

''It’s always great feeling to meet the Rockstar #selenagomez :-) she was very kind and warm to click a picture with me when I asked her :-) @sagawards @selenagomez thank you 😊 happy happy 😃''. Selena Gomez was not the only Hollywood star Tripathi chanced upon as he got the opportunity to meet with Tick Tick… Boom star Andrew Garfield. Sharing the picture, he wrote, ''Tick Tick… Boom moment with Spider-Man:-) @sagawards with awesome #andrewgarfield''.

Additionally, he had a surreal moment with seasoned actor Will Smith at the SAG Awards 2022 and described it as a 'moment of lifetime'. He wrote, ''I will never get a friend like you :-)🤩 Few minutes talk with you will stay with me forever sir :-)Thank you sir 🙏 @willsmith you are truly a Gentleman :-) you always inspire and motivate me to do better in life and in my job :-) a moment of lifetime which is going stay with me forever :-) @sagawards @squidgamenetflix''