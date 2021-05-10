Stana Katic's Thriller Drama 'Absentia' To End With Season 3; Actor Posts A Statement

Actress Stana Katic announced that her show Absentia will end with Season 3 and will not be returning for another season. The actress, who played the lead role of Emily Byrne in the show, shared the news in a statement posted on her social media handles. In a lengthy statement, she explained how three seasons was the perfect amount to portray the journey of the protagonist.

Stana Katic's show 'Absentia' to end with season three

In her statement which she shared on Instagram, the actress wrote, "Three Seasons was the perfect amount of space for a beautiful, complicated and wonderfully fulfilling journey. We took our protagonist on the path of a victim to survivor to … empowered architect of her own future, which is a journey I hope we can all have after this confounding year." The actress further continued, "And although we’ve danced with the idea of continuing the tale, “ABSENTIA" was always meant to be only 3 seasons, & I couldn’t think of a better note to end on… for any person on this planet, but especially Emily and her loved ones".

Stana thanked the cast and crew of the show and wrote, "A big shout-out to all of our stellar directors, to exec producer, Julie Glucksman, and to our showrunner Will Pascoe. You all led with heart and passion; and Will, I sincerely hope the studio will take you up on your offer to pen a graphic novel version of Absentia". The actress also expressed her gratitude to the audience and viewers and wrote, "It is because of YOU that our show was a great success for its broadcasters. It’s because of YOU that we get to entertain you and be storytellers. And whatever projects this tribe of rebel storytellers goes to next, I hope you’ll follow them all". Take a look at her post -

Created by Gaia Violo and Matt Cirulnick, the thriller show started on AXN in 2017 and returned with a second season in 2019. Amazon picked up the show for its third season, which was released on the streaming giant's platform in July 2020. The story revolves around an FBI special agent named Emily Byrne, who vanishes without a trace while hunting one of Boston's most notorious serial killers, and she is declared dead in absentia. Six years later, she is found in a cabin in the woods, barely alive and with no memory of the years that she was missing. She returns home to learn that her husband has remarried and her son is being raised by the new wife, and she soon finds herself implicated in a new series of murders. Absentia cast includes Matthew Le Nevez and Patrick Heusinger in the lead roles opposite Stana Katic.

