Stone Ocean Anime's Release Date - When Does The Much-awaited Anime Finally Go On Air?

Fans of the anime series Stone Ocean have eagerly been waiting for the sixth season of their beloved show. However, over the course of time, little to no information about the series development was mentioned by the makers. It was only until recently that the makers revealed that they are working on the sixth season and have called it the biggest event in the franchise’s history. According to Comic Book, the season six confirmation comes as a huge surprise to fans who had been waiting eagerly for a word on the series' progression.

When will Stone Ocean release?

The makers have currently only confirmed the existence of season six for Stone Ocean. However, no release date or any other update has been posted by the makers. The news portal above reported that a number of story changes within the characters arcs will be witnessed in the coming season six. A number of primary characters will also regain new powers and several other abilities with the inauguration of the sixth season. Despite all the general information, the makers have not yet revealed any major update regarding the date for season six. Fans have thus been eager for the series when it finally airs. The confirmation from the makers of Stone Ocean comes as huge surprise for fans who expected the end of the franchise a long time ago. Thus, season six of Stone Ocean can be classified as one of the most awaited series currently among fans of anime.

About the characters

A few points revealed by the news portal mentioned above offered some insight into what fans will see in the new season. Based on the last season, the sixth season will see the daughter of Stardust walk in her father’s path. Her disapproval for the path will be neglected as the character will choose the path by her own will due to circumstances that will unfold in the series. She will also be able to incorporate machine gun like punches and a few other powers that will be revealed within the show. The story arc is expected to have a huge impact on the characters and thus fans are eager to see how these elements affect the narrative.