'Stranger Things 4': David Harbour Reveals He Has Known 'show's Secret Ending' For Years

Netflix's popular web series Stranger Things is all set for its fourth and final season with fans curiously waiting to witness how the popular show is going to end. From releasing the posters to revealing new faces of the show, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the fans' excitement intact. Now, as per the latest development, actor David Harbour, who plays Hopper in the show, revealed that he has known the show's end for years but added that he is not out to spoil the show for anybody.

Volume 1 of Stranger Things 4, which follows the adventures of a bunch of kids in a small town called Hawkins, premieres on Netflix on May 27 and Volume 2 premieres on July 1.

Stranger Things 4: David Harbour says he knew the show's end since the start

In a recent conversation with Variety, David Harbour opened up about his character and said, "'What happens to Hopper? Is he a character that’s able to survive Hawkins or does he die?' I know what happens and it’s quite moving and quite beautiful." He went on to say that during an early stage of shooting the first season, he told the show's creators- Duffer Brothers - that he needed to know how the show ends.

The 47-year-old mentioned, "I think that I needed to know as we were shooting early on because I needed to know where he ends up and for what reason he ends up there. I think there is going to be somewhat of a morality — or at least responsible storytelling — to what the Duffers are doing." Clarifying that he won't reveal the big spoiler, Harbor stated, "I will hold this one to my grave, I promise. This is a big one."

Stranger Things 4 Cast

The web series will star Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, and Brett Gelman.

Season 4 will also introduce a number of new characters including Nightmare on Elm Street star Robert Englund as Victor Creel, Jamie Campbell Bower as Peter Ballard, Eduardo Franco as Argyle, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, Sherman Augustus as Lt. Colonel Sullivan, Mason Dye as Jason Carver, Nikola Djuricko as Yuri, Tom Wlaschiha as Dmitri, Myles Truitt as Patrick, Regina Ting Chen as Ms. Kelly, and Grace Van Dien as Chrissy.

Image: Instagram/@strangerthingstv