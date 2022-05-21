Stranger Things 4 First Clip: Does Eleven's Rage Hint At Arrival Of Upside Down Creature?

Netflix's popular web series Stranger Things has already been renewed for the fourth season with fans and followers eagerly waiting for the release of the forthcoming season of the highly-anticipated show. As the trailer of part 1 of the show earlier hit the screens and took the internet by storm, the makers recently left the fans bewildered with an 8-minute long glimpse of the upcoming series.

The first part of the show is set to release on Netflix on 27 May 2022 consisting of seven episodes while the second part, with two episodes, will release on 1 July 2022.

Stranger Things 4 first clip depicts Eleven’s rampage

The makers recently left the fans astonished as they dropped an 8-minute long clip from the highly-awaited series. The clip begins with several kids engaged in their respective activities at Hawkins National Laboratories. It further showcases the comeback of Dr Martin Brenner who takes Ten for some lessons in a room. As they both begin the lessons, Ten gets visuals of a rampage in the building with most of the children and staff dead. As Dr Brenner heads towards the door, the building blasts leaving his face stained in blood. Further in the video, Brenner sees Eleven with blood coming out of her nose and eyes depicting his extreme anger. The video ends when he asks Eleven, "What have you done?"

While numerous fans were thrilled after watching Eleven’s rage in the video clip, the others tried to decode the scene by wondering whether the chaos was created by a creature from Upside Down because of the flicking lights that were only caused during the presence of any Upside Down monster. The fans also predicted that though it can be seen that it happened because of Eleven, there could be a chance that she might be trying to fight the monster while trying to save the other kids.

A fan wrote, ‘I think something from the upside down must’ve been there and eleven was trying to get rid of it, that’s why the lights were flickering and also why the children with the abithinglities were targeted. I also think this scene explains why in season 1 everyone took it so seriously when eleven escaped and referred to her as a dangerous individual, not because they were trying to cover up the child experiments going on in the lab but because they were genuinely worried for the general publics safety if she were to escape because they know what she’s capable of’ while nother one wrote, ‘I have strong feeling that Vecna is involved with the slaughter.' Take a look at the fans' reactions.

Image: Instagram/@strangerthingstv