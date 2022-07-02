'Stranger Things 4' Gets 7.2 Billion Viewing Minutes In A Week; Breaks Streaming Records

Stranger Things 4 has passed a huge milestone by breaking the Nielsen Streaming Record, garnering 7.2 billion minutes of viewing time in the week of May 30-June 5. As per Neilsen, this record time is the biggest weekly total for any streaming programme ever since weekly rankings came into play almost two years ago.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Netflix original also has 'the highest two-week total of any streaming programme'. Stranger Things 4 got about 5.14 billion minutes of viewership in the week of May 23-29, with the two-week total coming to be 12.34 billion minutes.

Stranger Things 4 garners 7.2 billion watch minutes in one week

Nielsen reported that no other show was able to come close to what Stranger Things has achieved, Earlier, Tiger King and Ozark had crossed the 5 billion minutes benchmark during 2020 amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown. Neilsen includes all the seasons while calculating the total streaming time, however, it's likely that the fourth instalment accounted for the majority of the 7.2 billion minutes.

The rating service declared that more than 75 per cent of the 5.14 billion minutes of the show in the week of May 23-29 were from season 4. Not just this, the immense curiosity around Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 caused Netflix to crash as the episodes were released yesterday, July 1. The almost four-hour-long finale episodes are being billed as the 'darkest' ones in the history of Stranger Things, as the Hawkins gang finally comes face to face with Vecna to save their town. Makers teased gruesome character deaths, shocking revelations and more in the latest episodes.

The show stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, and Natalia Dyer among others in pivotal roles. The series was renewed for a fifth and final season in February 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @STRANGERTHINGSTV)