'Stranger Things' Gets A 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' Remake As Netflix Drops The Show's Desi Poster

The craze around Stranger Things has reached a new peak with the release of the show's season 4 volume 2 yesterday, July 2. Fans have been flooding the internet with their verdict while rooting for their favourite characters as they hit Vecna with a powerful blow in their toughest fight.

One of the show's ardent fans seems to have gone the extra mile as they created a desi version of Stranger Things, reminding many of the recently released Bollywood family entertainer Jug Jugg Jeeyo. With Stranger Things' cast donning traditional wedding attires while sitting together in a colourful backdrop, the poster seemed a perfect replica of the Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer.

Stranger Things gets a Jug Jugg Jeeyo remake with a fan-made poster

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Netflix shared the poster where Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) can be seen in their Indianised avatars.

In the caption, they mentioned, "Shaadi mein aaye ho kya? Why do you need to take a break for 3 hours 48 minutes on a Friday evening?" ^ STRANGER THINGS 4 VOLUME 2 IS NOW STREAMING AND HERE'S AN IMAGE OF US PREPARING TO ANSWER THIS QUESTION." Take a look.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 was released on Netflix yesterday, July 1. The almost four-hour-long finale episodes shed light on pertinent questions governing the plot. The Netflix original is set in the 80s in the fictionalised town of Hawkins where a group of friends set out to fight the supernatural forces and secret government exploits. Season 4 introduced audiences to Vecna, a monster who takes charge of his victims' minds and kills them mercilessly.

Vecna is just one kill away from taking Hawkins under his control, with the latest episodes exploring whether he will be successful in his dreadful venture. The show also stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, and Priah Ferguson among others in important roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NETFLIX_IN/ @JUG JUGG JEEYO)