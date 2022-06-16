Given the fan base and popularity that the supernatural series Stranger Things has garnered over the years, it has emerged as one of the top favourites of fans. With the release of season 4 volume 1, fans have been going crazy to watch their favourite characters back on the screen after a long break.

The latest season of Stranger Things finally revealed how Upside Down was created, and the main villain of the show. With the previous seasons revolving around Mind Flayer or the Demogorgon, season 4 of the Netflix series focuses on another villain, the Vecna and it is played by none other than Jamie Campbell Bower.

Take a look at how Jamie Campbell Bower turned into Vecna

However, those who have watched Stranger Things season 4 might not be able to identify the actor as Vecna, given the amazing prosthetics that turned him into a demon. The official Instagram page of the series shared a BTS video that gave a glimpse of how a lanky-looking Jamie turns into a demon from the other world.

Renowned prosthetic artist Barrie Gower, who is popularly known for his work in Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, and more, has been credited for his amazing work in the series. All bow down to the artist as he prepared fabulous prosthetics for the actor that makes him unrecognisable as a demon.



Throughout season 4 Volume 1, the excited viewers were made to believe that the actor, who portrayed One, a confidante of Eleven inside Doctor Brenner’s laboratory, was also a captive. However, towards the end, the audience was intrigued to find out that it was the actor who had become a victim of Vecna, leaving all in complete disbelief.

Soon after the video went viral, it received attention from the die-heart fans of the series who were thrilled to watch the star getting into the character. While sharing their disbelief, one of the users wrote, "I knew he was Vecna but he played him??? the dedication." Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "The costume is amazing!!" A third user chimed in and wrote, "me getting ready on July 1st to live the full stranger things experience."

Stranger Things season 4 Volume 2 will premiere on July 1 where the final chapter will showcase all the three groups in Hawkins, California, and Russia joining forces to fight against a common enemy, Vecna.

IMAGE: Instagram/StrangerThingsTV/barriegower