Stranger Things 4 Teaser Releases; Millie Bobby Brown Steps Into 'Eleven's' Shoes; See Pic

Hours after the Stranger Things 4 teaser released on Thursday, actor Millie Bobby Brown took to the story session of her verified Instagram handle and shared a picture to surprise fans of the series. Millie shared a picture, featuring presumably her wrist, with a tattoo. And the tattoo read, "011". Interestingly, the name of Millie's character has the same tattoo and the name of her character is also Eleven. Meanwhile, the actor did not give much context to it as she kept her story post captionless.

Millie Bobby Brown's surprise for Eleven's fans:

More about Stranger Things 4 teaser

Though the teaser trailer of the Netflix series is out, questions about the release date of Stranger Things 4 are still unanswered. The one-minute-nine-seconds long video starts with a room, presumably the rainbow room of Hawkins National Laboratory. A few (exactly eleven) test subjects are shown in the teaser, who are playing different intellectually stimulating games. As the video progresses further, Dr Martin Brenner aka Papa (Matthew Modine) enters the room and greets the children. Towards the end of the teaser, the camera pans and stops at a door with the number 11 on it, and Brenner is heard asking, "Are you listening, Eleven?".

When is Stranger Things 4 coming?

As mentioned earlier, the details of the release of the series are still undisclosed. But, we have some scoop for you. The titles of the first three episodes of the series were revealed earlier. The title of the first episode will be Chapter One: The Hellfire Club! while the second and the third episodes are titled Tick Tock Mr Clock and You Snooze You Lose, respectively.

Recap to Stranger Things season 3 and what to expect from season 4?

The third season of the series ended with the gang split, and Eleven lost her power while Chief Jim Hopper is believed to be dead. However, the first teaser of the Stranger Things 4 revealed that Jim is alive. The upcoming season started filming in February 2020. However, it shut down in March due to the global pandemic. But, the cast resumed the shooting in October 2020.

IMAGE: MILLIE BOBBY BROWN/ STRANGER THINGS IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.