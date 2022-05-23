The final trailer of the fourth season of Stranger Things has finally been unveiled, therefore doubling fans' excitement. From Steve, Nancy, Robin and others trapped upside-down to Eleven loosing her powers, the trailer gives some exciting peek at the series. Volume 1 of Stranger Things 4, which follows the adventures of a bunch of kids in a small town called Hawkins, premieres on Netflix on May 27 and Volume 2 premieres on July 1.

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 Trailer out

The fourth season will start with the battle at Starcourt mall which is going on for the last 6 months, therefore bringing destruction to Hawkins. The trailer sees a group of friends fighting a gory battle in order to free Hawkings from the future terror of a monster.

In the clip, Mike, Steve, Dustin, Max and Will are seen navigating the complexities of high school as they are separated for the first time ever, making things even more complicated. Steve is also seen fighting off some dangerous-looking Upside Down monsters.

The trailer also sees Hawkins going through a tough time as The only person who can stop the war is Eleven, who has already lost her powers and the trailer gives a glimpse of her character where she is seen having flashbacks from the time when she was in Hawkins lab. The trailer builds anticipation among the critics as the kids, who are all grown-ups now, are set to explore a haunted house.

David Harbour reveals he knew the show's end from the start

Fans are curious to witness how the popular show is going to end. From releasing the posters to revealing new faces of the show, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the fans' excitement intact. Recently, actor David Harbour, who plays Hopper in the show, revealed that he has known the show's end for years but added that he is not out to spoil the show for anybody.

In a recent conversation with Variety, Harbour opened up about his character and said, "'What happens to Hopper? Is he a character that’s able to survive Hawkins or does he die?' I know what happens and it’s quite moving and quite beautiful." Clarifying that he won't reveal the big spoiler, Harbor stated, "I will hold this one to my grave, I promise. This is a big one."

