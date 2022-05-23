'Stranger Things' Stars Say Characters Should Be Killed Off In S5; 'One Of Us Will Die'

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/ @strangerthingstv
Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp recently shared their thoughts on how makers should conclude the popular Netflix series, joking that characters needed to be killed off. Discussing the possible character deaths in the fifth and final season, Millie stated "We’re all afraid of one of us dying." Echoing a similar sentiment, Noah added that there could be multiple deaths as the cast is 'too big'.
In a recent interview with The Wrap, the duo joked how they couldn't get the whole cast to fit in one frame as they're so large in number, and killing them off is the only way to handle the situation. They further quipped how the creators, Duffer Brothers, should have a Game Of Thrones mindset for their show.
Stating that the creators need to eliminate some characters, Noah added, "They just need to have one massacre scene, kill half the cast off." Millie joined in and said, "One huge massacre scene. … The Duffer Brothers are two sensitive sallies that don’t want to kill anybody off. We need to be Game of Thrones; we need to have the mindset of Game of Thrones."
Millie further mentioned how they tried to kill David Harbour (Jim Hopper), only to bring him back again. Meanwhile, Netflix recently dropped the first eight minutes of Stranger Things 4 days ahead of its premiere. Volume 1 of Stranger Things 4 is set to come out on Netflix on May 27, while the second part will premiere on July 1. Apart from Millie, David and Noah, it stars Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin, among others.
The season's official synopsis reads -
"It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.